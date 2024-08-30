 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-ITA-DIAMOND
Winfred Yavi just misses 3000m steeplechase world record at Rome Diamond League
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin State Fair gambling on IndyCar’s return to The Milwaukee Mile
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

nbc_indy_willpowersinterview_240830.jpg
Power’s expectations in return to Milwaukee Mile
sales_nbc_big10_ucla_tiktok_240830.jpg
New-look UCLA ready to make a mark in Big Ten
oly_atwsc_dlrome_240830.jpg
Yavi narrowly misses 3000m steeplechase WR in Rome

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ATHLETICS-ITA-DIAMOND
Winfred Yavi just misses 3000m steeplechase world record at Rome Diamond League
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin State Fair gambling on IndyCar’s return to The Milwaukee Mile
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

nbc_indy_willpowersinterview_240830.jpg
Power’s expectations in return to Milwaukee Mile
sales_nbc_big10_ucla_tiktok_240830.jpg
New-look UCLA ready to make a mark in Big Ten
oly_atwsc_dlrome_240830.jpg
Yavi narrowly misses 3000m steeplechase WR in Rome

Kisner, Kaufman talk 'new era of East Lake'

August 30, 2024 04:41 PM
Kevin Kisner joins Smylie Kaufman to talk about how East Lake is looking and react to shots at the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
2:22
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
Now Playing
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_pgachamprd1v4_240829.jpg
1:03
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachamprd1_240829.jpg
10:23
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_goodgoodkendrickintv_240829.JPG
7:17
Good Good Golf’s Kendrick on growing brand, game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
3:53
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddrexhit_240828.jpg
9:46
PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Now Playing