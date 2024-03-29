 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
Clark talks to Smylie about lip-out at The Players
GOLF: NOV 10 PGA Cadence Bank Houston Open
Scheffler’s shocking double-bogey finish ends record run on Tour
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpostrd2intv_240329.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerbestshotsrd2houston_240329.jpg
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
Clark talks to Smylie about lip-out at The Players
GOLF: NOV 10 PGA Cadence Bank Houston Open
Scheffler’s shocking double-bogey finish ends record run on Tour
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpostrd2intv_240329.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerbestshotsrd2houston_240329.jpg
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark breaks down his PGA Tour aces

March 29, 2024 07:01 PM
Wyndham Clark runs through some of his best hole-in-ones made over the years with Smylie Kaufman.
Up Next
nbc_golf_schefflerpostrd2intv_240329.jpg
1:04
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerbestshotsrd2houston_240329.jpg
3:33
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkaces_240329.jpg
2:13
Clark breaks down his PGA Tour aces
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
0:47
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkanalysisat15thhole_240329.jpg
6:54
Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris’ approaches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
2:44
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
3:35
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texaschildrenshl_240328.jpg
5:37
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Now Playing