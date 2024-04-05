Watch Now
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman and reacts to Jimmy Walker snapping his club along with Alex Welch's deep shot at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to analyze the changes to his swing, discussing how he got a second opinion from swing coach Butch Harmon.
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to look back at his Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals appearance in 2014 and describe his Masters outlook at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Improved putting has changed Bhatia’s game
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss his improved putting and why he looks up to Jordan Spieth as a mentor on the PGA Tour.
Bhatia breaks down playing in windy conditions
Akshay Bhatia joins Smylie Kaufman to recap his Round 2 highlights at the Valero Texas Open, explaining how he is playing through the wind at TPC San Antonio.
Bhatia ‘hung in there’ in Round 2 in Texas
Akshay Bhatia talks about the rewarding experience of battling to maintain a lead a day after putting together a great round at the Valero Texas Open.
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
Rory McIlroy discusses his "solid" Round 2 showing at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he put up a score of 70 to remain in contention at TPC San Antonio.
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Golf Central sifts through Jordan Spieth's "roller-coaster" day at Round 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he captured a hole-in-one amid an uneven day at TPC San Antonio.
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
Golf Central breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 performance at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he went bogey-free and felt "pretty happy about" his performance.
HLs: Bhatia’s stellar 9-under Valero Round 1
Watch highlights from Akshay Bhatia's outstanding Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open, in which he posted a score of 9-under to go up by three strokes early.