MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jimmywalker.jpg
Jimmy Walker snaps putter while Rory McIlroy commentates on ‘Happy Hour’
Caitlin Clark
What Final Four games are on today? Women’s March Madness TV Schedule for UConn vs Iowa, NC State vs South Carolina
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
nbc_golf_akshayflashbackandfiance_240405.jpg
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup

April 5, 2024 05:56 PM
Rory McIlroy joins Smylie Kaufman to look back on his police escort to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club and also looks ahead to the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in New York.
