 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris' approaches

March 29, 2024 06:18 PM
Wyndham Clark joins Smylie Kaufman to offer his observations on Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler's play at the 15th hole in Round 2 of the Houston Open and reminisce about the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
0:47
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkanalysisat15thhole_240329.jpg
6:54
Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris’ approaches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
2:44
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
3:35
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texaschildrenshl_240328.jpg
5:37
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiasvenssontostimoorehighlights_240328.jpg
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_malnatizalatorishighlights_240328__780441.jpg
2:15
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerdiscussion_240328.jpg
5:05
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
Now Playing