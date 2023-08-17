 Skip navigation
MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence rides in front of Motocross truck.JPG
Budds Creek Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence’s pursuit of history continues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton - UCF v Duke
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mike Elko and QB Riley Leonard look to recreate last year’s surprise success at Duke

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_fitzpatrickintv_230817.jpg
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
nbc_pbte_northwestdivsion_230815.jpg
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
nbc_pbte_jamesharden_230815.jpg
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Korn Ferry Tour

nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
01:53
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win
Doug Smith and Will Lowery discuss why Brian Harman earned respect for a dominant Open Championship performance and dismiss golf fans who were disappointed by Harman’s runaway victory.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for BMW Championship - Rd 1
BMW Championship - Rd 1
live
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
7:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
6:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 19
1:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour
Golf Channel

nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
07:20
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Brian Harman handles rain, nerves and field to dominate 151st Open Championship
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Latest From Golf

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_fitzpatrickintv_230817.jpg
01:35
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his attack strategy in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and his comfort level at Olympia Fields.
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_theegalaeagle14_230817.jpg
01:11
Theegala eagles from distance at BMW Championship
Sahith Theegala’s shot from 167 yards out skips into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 14 at the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_chopraintv_230816.jpg
03:22
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
nbc_golf_gt_lavnerhit_230816.jpg
04:54
Analyzing U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas, Glover
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
nbc_golf_gt_btfpod_230816.jpg
03:35
Celebrating 100 episodes of Beyond the Fairway
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they’re most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
nbc_golf_gt_zjohnsonintv_230816.jpg
10:55
Johnson: Still a lot to unfold before making picks
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is ‘irresponsible’ to speculate at this moment.
nbc_golf_gt_fleetwood_230816.jpg
05:03
Fleetwood looking to build on consistency
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
nbc_golf_gt_gloverintv_230816.jpg
07:54
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
Lucas Glover joins Golf Today to discuss the motivation behind his recent success, what it would mean to be chosen for the Ryder Cup, and his expectations ahead of the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
06:17
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_lewisonbmw_230816.jpg
06:26
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.