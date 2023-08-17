Korn Ferry Tour
Doug Smith and Will Lowery discuss why Brian Harman earned respect for a dominant Open Championship performance and dismiss golf fans who were disappointed by Harman’s runaway victory.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Thu, Aug 177:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 182:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 186:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 191:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his attack strategy in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and his comfort level at Olympia Fields.
Sahith Theegala’s shot from 167 yards out skips into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 14 at the BMW Championship.
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they’re most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is ‘irresponsible’ to speculate at this moment.
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Lucas Glover joins Golf Today to discuss the motivation behind his recent success, what it would mean to be chosen for the Ryder Cup, and his expectations ahead of the BMW Championship.
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.