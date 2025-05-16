 Skip navigation
2025 PGA Championship, Round 2 LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores and highlights

Second-round action from the men’s second major of the season.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Highlights from Round 1 of the PGA Championship
May 15, 2025 08:43 PM
Watch highlights from the Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy "super-group" in the first round of the PGA Championship, an up-and-down (but perhaps more down) start for the world Nos. 1-3.

The 107th PGA Championship continues Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jhonattan Vegas grabbed the first-round lead over a host of other surprise names, thanks to an opening 64. He’s out early on Day 2 while the marquee trio of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are in the afternoon.

Follow the full day, from start to finish, with our live blog (PGA Championship leaderboard):

Updates
Look back on Day 1 of the PGA

Our opening-round live blog:

2025 PGA Championship - Round One
2025 PGA Championship, Day 1 recap: Mud balls galore and Jhonattan Vegas leads
Here’s how the first round played out in the 107th PGA Championship.