2025 PGA Championship, Round 2 LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores and highlights

The 107th PGA Championship continues Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jhonattan Vegas grabbed the first-round lead over a host of other surprise names, thanks to an opening 64. He’s out early on Day 2 while the marquee trio of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are in the afternoon.

