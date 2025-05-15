2025 PGA Championship, Day 1 LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores and highlights

After an extremely wet lead-in, the 107th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The opening round is highlighted by the early-morning grouping of Masters champion Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champ Xander Schauffele.

Follow the full day, from start to finish, with our live blog (PGA Championship leaderboard):