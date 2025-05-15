 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
All-Star Race North Wilkesboro weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers, become first team to start season 7-36 in modern era

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
All-Star Race North Wilkesboro weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers, become first team to start season 7-36 in modern era

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 PGA Championship, Day 1 LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores and highlights

First-round action from the men’s second major of the season

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
May 14, 2025 02:03 PM
With Jordan Spieth a PGA Championship away from the career grand slam, Live From wonders who (such as Jon Rahm) could be the next to secure the rare achievement -- but Todd Lewis thinks it might be no one at all.

After an extremely wet lead-in, the 107th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The opening round is highlighted by the early-morning grouping of Masters champion Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champ Xander Schauffele.

Follow the full day, from start to finish, with our live blog (PGA Championship leaderboard):

Updates
Picks and pans for the PGA
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Championship 2025: Who wins and who disappoints at Quail Hollow?
Who is going to win the 107th PGA Championship, the men’s second major of the season?
How the course is holding up

With all the rain, it’s been a test for the Quail Hollow crew. Johnson Wagner caught up Wednesday with Keith Wood, directors of greens and ground to talk about how the course has handled all the rain, and what players can expect today.
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
Keith Wood, the Director of Greens and Grounds at Quail Hollow, joins Johnson Wagner on Live From to explain how he and his team adjusted their course preparation for the PGA Championship amid a very rainy leadup.
Tee times for Round 1 at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Quail Hollow
Tee times and groupings for the opening round of the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
How to watch Thursday’s play
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times and schedule
How to watch the men’s second major of the season at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.