Ryder Cup Day 1 foursomes: Times, matches and how to watch

The 44th Ryder Cup will commence Friday at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome, Italy.

Foursomes will mark the first of five sessions to be contested. Following the four Day 1 alternate-shot matches, the United States and Europe will face off in four afternoon fourball (better ball) matches.

They will repeat that series on Saturday, with 12 singles matches on Sunday. A total of 28 points are up for grabs. The Americans need to win 14 points to retain the cup and 14 ½ to win it outright. The Euros must win 14 ½ points to regain hold.

Here’s a look at the opening foursomes matches, with coverage beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET on USA. Featured foursomes and fourball matches can be seen on Peacock. Click here for the full TV schedule and links.

1:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) 1:50 a.m.: Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Aberg/Viktor Hovland (EUR)

Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Aberg/Viktor Hovland (EUR) 2:05 a.m.: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Sepp Straka/Shane Lowry (EUR)

Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Sepp Straka/Shane Lowry (EUR) 2:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Rory McIlroy (EUR)

Sitting: U.S.: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark; Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre