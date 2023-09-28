 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva doping hearing to resume in November
Miguel Cabrera
Pickups of the Day: Crazy for Cabrera

Top Clips

nbc_simms_detvsgb_230928.jpg
Week 4 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230928.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 4 key matchups
nbc_pft_travistaylor_230928.jpg
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva doping hearing to resume in November
Miguel Cabrera
Pickups of the Day: Crazy for Cabrera

Top Clips

nbc_simms_detvsgb_230928.jpg
Week 4 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230928.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 4 key matchups
nbc_pft_travistaylor_230928.jpg
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup Day 1 foursomes: Times, matches and how to watch

  
Published September 28, 2023 10:50 AM

The 44th Ryder Cup will commence Friday at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome, Italy.

Foursomes will mark the first of five sessions to be contested. Following the four Day 1 alternate-shot matches, the United States and Europe will face off in four afternoon fourball (better ball) matches.

They will repeat that series on Saturday, with 12 singles matches on Sunday. A total of 28 points are up for grabs. The Americans need to win 14 points to retain the cup and 14 ½ to win it outright. The Euros must win 14 ½ points to regain hold.

Here’s a look at the opening foursomes matches, with coverage beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET on USA. Featured foursomes and fourball matches can be seen on Peacock. Click here for the full TV schedule and links.

  • 1:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)
  • 1:50 a.m.: Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Aberg/Viktor Hovland (EUR)
  • 2:05 a.m.: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Sepp Straka/Shane Lowry (EUR)
  • 2:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Rory McIlroy (EUR)

Sitting: U.S.: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark; Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre