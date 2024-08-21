2024 AIG Women’s Open prize money: R&A announces $500,000 increase

The purse for this week’s AIG Women’s Open will be $9.5 million, an increase of $500,000 from last year, the R&A announced on Wednesday.

This year’s champion will earn $1,425,000. Lilia Vu won $1.35 million with her victory in 2023.

AIG began it’s partnership with the Women’s Open in 2019 and has since nearly tripled the overall purse.

Purses and winner’s share for 2024 LPGA majors