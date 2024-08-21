 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR penalizes Big Machine Racing for spoiler infraction at Michigan
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
Nelly Korda looks to regain unbeatable form at AIG Women’s Open
The Women's Open Championship
R&A have slowed down St. Andrews, but still risk that winds knock players off course

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dkrookiepassyds_240821.jpg
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR penalizes Big Machine Racing for spoiler infraction at Michigan
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
Nelly Korda looks to regain unbeatable form at AIG Women’s Open
The Women's Open Championship
R&A have slowed down St. Andrews, but still risk that winds knock players off course

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dkrookiepassyds_240821.jpg
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 AIG Women’s Open prize money: R&A announces $500,000 increase

  
Published August 21, 2024 10:57 AM
Lewis aims to 'recreate magic' from 2013 AIG Open
August 20, 2024 01:40 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss key players to watch out for ahead of the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.

The purse for this week’s AIG Women’s Open will be $9.5 million, an increase of $500,000 from last year, the R&A announced on Wednesday.

This year’s champion will earn $1,425,000. Lilia Vu won $1.35 million with her victory in 2023.

AIG began it’s partnership with the Women’s Open in 2019 and has since nearly tripled the overall purse.

Purses and winner’s share for 2024 LPGA majors

EVENTPURSEWINNER’S SHARE
Chevron Championship$7.9M$1.2M (Nelly Korda)
U.S. Women’s Open$12M$2.4M (Yuka Saso)
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship$10.4M$1.56M (Amy Yang)
Amundi Evian Championship$8M$1.2M (Ayaka Furue)
AIG Women’s Open$9.5M$1.425M