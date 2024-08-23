BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Adam Scott leads by three shots entering the third round of the BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event.
Here are tee times and pairings for Saturday at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado (click here for how to watch):
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Davis Thompson
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Justin Thomas
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Billy Horschel
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Stephan Jaeger
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Sahith Theegala
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Aaron Rai
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Hadwin
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Tony Finau
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Cam Davis
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Viktor Hovland
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Thomas Detry
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Byeong Hun An
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Rory McIlroy
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Will Zalatoris
Tom Hoge
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Akshay Bhatia
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Corey Conners
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Alex Noren
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Keegan Bradley