BMW Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 23, 2024 07:04 PM
Scheffler finds water, overshoots green: 'How?!'
August 23, 2024 03:59 PM
Scottie Scheffler was exasperated after finding water on hole 10 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, then overshooting the green from the drop zone -- which he, for one, couldn't explain.

Adam Scott leads by three shots entering the third round of the BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event.

Here are tee times and pairings for Saturday at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado (click here for how to watch):

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
9:20 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Davis Thompson

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Justin Thomas

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Billy Horschel

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Stephan Jaeger

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Sahith Theegala

10:45 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Hadwin

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Tony Finau

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Cam Davis

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Viktor Hovland

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Thomas Detry

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Byeong Hun An

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Tommy Fleetwood

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Rory McIlroy

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Tom Hoge

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Akshay Bhatia

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Corey Conners

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Alex Noren

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Keegan Bradley