 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Sentry prize money: $20 million purse payout at Kapalua

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:49 PM

The Sentry was the season-opening event for the PGA Tour. And while the vibe might have been chill on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, the prize money was serious.

This was the first of eight signature events this year, offering at $20 million purse and $3.6 million to winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Here’s a breakdown of the official prize money payout from Maui:

﻿Finish Player Earnings
1 Hideki Matsuyama $3,600,000
2 Collin Morikawa $2,160,000
3 Sungjae Im $1,360,000
4 Jhonattan Vegas $975,000
T5 Ludvig Aberg $744,166
T5 Corey Conners $744,166
T5 Thomas Detry $744,166
T8 Sam Burns $550,000
T8 Cameron Young $550,000
T8 Maverick McNealy $550,000
T8 Tom Hoge $550,000
T8 Harry Hall $550,000
T13 Taylor Pendrith $410,000
T13 Cam Davis $410,000
T15 Aaron Rai $292,000
T15 Robert MacIntyre $292,000
T15 Austin Eckroat $292,000
T15 Patrick Cantlay $292,000
T15 Keegan Bradley $292,000
T15 Tony Finau $292,000
T15 Wyndham Clark $292,000
T15 Adam Scott $292,000
T15 Sepp Straka $292,000
T24 Matt Fitzpatrick $196,000
T24 Max Greyserman $196,000
T26 Justin Thomas $163,333
T26 Max Homa $163,333
T26 Will Zalatoris $163,333
29 Adam Hadwin $148,000
T30 Xander Schauffele $137,500
T30 Russell Henley $137,500
T32 Akshay Bhatia $118,000
T32 Si Woo Kim $118,000
T32 Byeong Hun An $118,000
T32 Nico Echavarria $118,000
T36 Sahith Theegala $97,750
T36 Davis Thompson $97,750
T36 Stephan Jaeger $97,750
T36 Viktor Hovland $97,750
T40 J.T. Poston $81,000
T40 Jason Day $81,000
T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $81,000
T40 Patton Kizzire $81,000
T44 Kevin Yu $69,000
T44 Chris Kirk $69,000
T46 Chris Gotterup $62,000
T46 Denny McCarthy $62,000
T48 Matthieu Pavon $57,000
T48 Nick Taylor $57,000
T48 Brice Garnett $57,000
51 Billy Horschel $54,000
52 Eric Cole $53,000
T53 Matt McCarty $51,500
T53 Peter Malnati $51,500
55 Nick Dunlap $50,000
56 Jake Knapp $49,500
57 Rafael Campos $49,000
58 Brian Harman $48,500
- Davis Riley $0