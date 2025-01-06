The Sentry prize money: $20 million purse payout at Kapalua
Published January 5, 2025 08:49 PM
The Sentry was the season-opening event for the PGA Tour. And while the vibe might have been chill on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, the prize money was serious.
This was the first of eight signature events this year, offering at $20 million purse and $3.6 million to winner Hideki Matsuyama.
Here’s a breakdown of the official prize money payout from Maui:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$3,600,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|$2,160,000
|3
|Sungjae Im
|$1,360,000
|4
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$975,000
|T5
|Ludvig Aberg
|$744,166
|T5
|Corey Conners
|$744,166
|T5
|Thomas Detry
|$744,166
|T8
|Sam Burns
|$550,000
|T8
|Cameron Young
|$550,000
|T8
|Maverick McNealy
|$550,000
|T8
|Tom Hoge
|$550,000
|T8
|Harry Hall
|$550,000
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith
|$410,000
|T13
|Cam Davis
|$410,000
|T15
|Aaron Rai
|$292,000
|T15
|Robert MacIntyre
|$292,000
|T15
|Austin Eckroat
|$292,000
|T15
|Patrick Cantlay
|$292,000
|T15
|Keegan Bradley
|$292,000
|T15
|Tony Finau
|$292,000
|T15
|Wyndham Clark
|$292,000
|T15
|Adam Scott
|$292,000
|T15
|Sepp Straka
|$292,000
|T24
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$196,000
|T24
|Max Greyserman
|$196,000
|T26
|Justin Thomas
|$163,333
|T26
|Max Homa
|$163,333
|T26
|Will Zalatoris
|$163,333
|29
|Adam Hadwin
|$148,000
|T30
|Xander Schauffele
|$137,500
|T30
|Russell Henley
|$137,500
|T32
|Akshay Bhatia
|$118,000
|T32
|Si Woo Kim
|$118,000
|T32
|Byeong Hun An
|$118,000
|T32
|Nico Echavarria
|$118,000
|T36
|Sahith Theegala
|$97,750
|T36
|Davis Thompson
|$97,750
|T36
|Stephan Jaeger
|$97,750
|T36
|Viktor Hovland
|$97,750
|T40
|J.T. Poston
|$81,000
|T40
|Jason Day
|$81,000
|T40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$81,000
|T40
|Patton Kizzire
|$81,000
|T44
|Kevin Yu
|$69,000
|T44
|Chris Kirk
|$69,000
|T46
|Chris Gotterup
|$62,000
|T46
|Denny McCarthy
|$62,000
|T48
|Matthieu Pavon
|$57,000
|T48
|Nick Taylor
|$57,000
|T48
|Brice Garnett
|$57,000
|51
|Billy Horschel
|$54,000
|52
|Eric Cole
|$53,000
|T53
|Matt McCarty
|$51,500
|T53
|Peter Malnati
|$51,500
|55
|Nick Dunlap
|$50,000
|56
|Jake Knapp
|$49,500
|57
|Rafael Campos
|$49,000
|58
|Brian Harman
|$48,500
|-
|Davis Riley
|$0