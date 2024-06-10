 Skip navigation
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2
2024 U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into Olympic Trials
Phoenix Suns fantasy basketball season recap
Phoenix Suns fantasy basketball season recap
Katie Ledecky
2024 U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into Olympic Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pft_agreedisagree_240610.jpg
Agree or disagree: Love’s outlook on WR1
nbc_simmsrankings_240610.jpg
Simms provides insight on Fields vs. Wilson in PIT
nbc_pft_draftcollegecoaches_240610.jpg
PFT Draft: College coaches who made best NFL jump

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2
2024 U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into Olympic Trials
Phoenix Suns fantasy basketball season recap
Phoenix Suns fantasy basketball season recap
Katie Ledecky
2024 U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into Olympic Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pft_agreedisagree_240610.jpg
Agree or disagree: Love’s outlook on WR1
nbc_simmsrankings_240610.jpg
Simms provides insight on Fields vs. Wilson in PIT
nbc_pft_draftcollegecoaches_240610.jpg
PFT Draft: College coaches who made best NFL jump

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia among last six players into 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2

  
Published June 10, 2024 09:54 AM
The major streak will continue for Adam Scott. The Australian qualified for this week’s U.S. Open based on the Official World Golf Ranking.

The top 60 players in the rankings following this past week’s Memorial Tournament qualified for the men’s third major of the season. Scott is currently 61st, but was allotted the final ranking spot because the late Grayson Murray (59th) is still ranked.

U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open 2024 field: Full list, top players, qualifying, exemption categories
A look at those who have currently qualified for the men’s third major of the season.

This will mark Scott’s 92nd straight major start, dating to the 2001 Open Championship. Scott attempted to make the Pinehurst field via final qualifying, but lost in a playoff to countryman Cam Davis.

Robert MacIntyre, winner of the RBC Canadian Open, also qualified via being inside the top 60 in the latest OWGR.

The USGA added four final-qualifying alternates to round out the field of 156 players: Sergio Garcia (Dallas), amateur Brendan Valdes (Jupiter), Otto Black (Columbus) and Maxwell Moldovan (Springfield).

This will be Garcia’s 25th straight U.S. Open appearance, tying him for 10th all-time.