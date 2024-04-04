Anna Davis misses cut at Augusta National Women’s Amateur, another penalty proving difference

EVANS, Ga. – For the second straight year, Anna Davis is leaving Augusta early after an unfortunate penalty.

This time, though, it made the difference in Davis sticking around for her first final round at Augusta National since winning the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The 18-year-old Davis, now a freshman at Auburn, walked out of scoring in tears after finishing at 4 over, one shot below the cut line. On her penultimate hole, the par-3 17th at Champions Retreat, Davis received her second bad time of the day – the group was first put on the clock during their third hole of the round – while preparing to hit her birdie putt. She was then notified that she was subject to a one-shot penalty for violating the championship’s pace-of-play policy.

Davis parred the par-5 18th to cap a second-round, 6-over 78, which included the extra shot on No. 17,

After exiting scoring, Davis disappeared for about a half hour before returning with her dad, Bill, to retrieve her bag. She declined an interview, though with a smile on her face, and headed to the parking lot, her dad’s arm around her.

Here is the official statement:

“Anna Davis was assessed a one-stroke penalty for violation of the Tournament’s Pace of Play Policy. Her group, which included Lottie Woad and Maria Jose Marin, was notified that they were out of position multiple times during their second round. While being timed, Davis received her first bad time after playing her second stroke on hole No. 5 and received her second bad time following her second stroke on hole No. 17. She was subsequently assessed a one-stroke penalty, which was applied on hole No. 17.”

Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said Davis was “heartbroken.” And understandably, after another tough rules situation.

Last year, Davis was docked a pair of two-shot penalties for lifting and cleaning her ball in the rough. Preferred lies were only in effect for areas cut to fairway height or less. She went on to miss that cut by two shots.

On Wednesday, Davis was asked about last year’s mishap. She said she got a chuckle when a tournament official handed her a card informing her that preferred lies were in effect again for the first round.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Davis added of last year’s penalty. “I just kind of ignored what happened last year. It’s just kind of laughable now. That’s all you can really do about it.”

Davis is scheduled to still play a practice round Friday at Augusta National.