Another All-American has departed UCLA midseason

UCLA is suddenly down another All-American.

Senior Caroline Canales is no longer with the team following the Bruins’ spring opener earlier this month, UCLA head coach Alicia Um Holmes confirmed on Wednesday.

While UCLA had yet to officially announce the departure, the team’s roster no longer includes Canales, who becomes the second Bruin to leave midseason. Fellow senior Zoe Campos turned pro to compete in the final qualifying stage of LPGA Q-Series last December, though she missed the cut and will compete on the Epson Tour this year. Canales also qualified for the Q-Series finale but opted to remain amateur and return to school, deferring her Epson status until the summer.

Canales is expected to remain amateur through at least the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April and could play Epson as an amateur in the interim.

UCLA advanced to the NCAA final last season but is currently ranked No. 31 in the country following a T-11 finish at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge. Canales, ranked No. 100 individually and No. 63 in the world amateur rankings, finished T-21 to lead the Bruins that week.

Last season, Canales posted four top-10s and capped her NCAA Championship by going 3-0 in match play.