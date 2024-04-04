Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round
Published April 4, 2024 05:52 PM
The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Thirty-five players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat. All competitors will be able to play ANGC on Friday — including the Par 3 Course — and Golf Channel’s “Live From” will highlight the day, beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT.
“Live From” will also air at 10 a.m. on Saturday, leading into the final-round coverage on NBC at noon (click here for streams).
Tee times (EDT):
- 7:30 a.m.: Lauren Kim (+3)
- 7:40 a.m.: Maria Jose Marin (+3), Catherine Park (+3)
- 7:50 a.m.: Asterisk Talley (+3), Farah O’Keefe (+3)
- 8 a.m.: Mamika Shinchi (+3), Carla Bernat Escuder (+3)
- 8:10 a.m.: Rachel Kuehn (+3), Hailee Cooper (+3)
- 8:20 a.m.: Amari Avery (+3), Laney Frye (+3)
- 8:30 a.m.: Rin Yoshida (+3). Emilia Migliaccio (+3)
- 8:40 a.m.: Andrea Revuelta (+2), Kajsa Arwefjäll (+2)
- 8:50 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro (+1), Francesca Fiorellini (+1)
- 9 a.m.: Hinano Muguruma (+1), Nora Sundberg (+1)
- 9:10 a.m.: Sayaka Teraoka (E), Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (E)
- 9:20 a.m.: Casey Weidenfeld (E), Megha Ganne (E)
- 9:30 a.m.: Elia Galitsky (-1), Bailey Shoemaker (-1)
- 9:40 a.m.: Hannah Darling (-1), Jasmine Koo (-1)
- 9:50 a.m.: Louise Rydqvist (-1), Hailey Borja (-1)
- 10 a.m.: Mirabel Ting (-1), Ingrid Lindblad (-1)
- 10:10 a.m.: Maisie Filler (-3), Amanda Sambach (-2)
- 10:20 a.m.: Lottie Woad (-5), Gianna Clemente (-3)