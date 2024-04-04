Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round

The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Thirty-five players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat. All competitors will be able to play ANGC on Friday — including the Par 3 Course — and Golf Channel’s “Live From” will highlight the day, beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

“Live From” will also air at 10 a.m. on Saturday, leading into the final-round coverage on NBC at noon (click here for streams).

Tee times (EDT):