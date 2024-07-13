 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225
Saturday NASCAR schedule at 2024 Ponoco Raceway
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Phil Nicoletti.JPG
Phil Nicoletti hopes Pro Motocross Round 7 in Spring Creek is a stress reliever
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_truckspoconov2_240712.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225
Saturday NASCAR schedule at 2024 Ponoco Raceway
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Phil Nicoletti.JPG
Phil Nicoletti hopes Pro Motocross Round 7 in Spring Creek is a stress reliever
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_truckspoconov2_240712.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ayaka Furure leads by two as Nelly Korda survives cut Saturday morning at Evian

  
Published July 13, 2024 08:04 AM
HLs: Korda's +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
July 12, 2024 07:29 PM
Catch up on Nelly Korda's second round of the Amundi Evian Championship, which saw her go 1-over through 14 holes before play was suspended.

Ayaka Furue played her final five holes in even par as the second round concluded Saturday at the Amundi Evian Championship.

After Friday’s play was suspended because of threatening weather in the Evian area, Furue wrapped up her second consecutive 65. He stood at 12 under par, two clear of Patty Tavatanakit and Stephanie Kyriacou.

The Australian Kyriacou had less than two holes to complete Saturday morning and did so in par-birdie for a 66. Tavantanakit birdied two of her three morning holes to shoot 68.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda made the cut. She parred out on the back nine for a 1-over 72. Though she was 11 shots off the lead, it marked Korda’s first made cut in a major since she won the Chevron Championship in April.

The third round is currently underway and can be viewed on Golf Channel and Peacock.