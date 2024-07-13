Ayaka Furure leads by two as Nelly Korda survives cut Saturday morning at Evian

Ayaka Furue played her final five holes in even par as the second round concluded Saturday at the Amundi Evian Championship.

After Friday’s play was suspended because of threatening weather in the Evian area, Furue wrapped up her second consecutive 65. He stood at 12 under par, two clear of Patty Tavatanakit and Stephanie Kyriacou.

The Australian Kyriacou had less than two holes to complete Saturday morning and did so in par-birdie for a 66. Tavantanakit birdied two of her three morning holes to shoot 68.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda made the cut. She parred out on the back nine for a 1-over 72. Though she was 11 shots off the lead, it marked Korda’s first made cut in a major since she won the Chevron Championship in April.

The third round is currently underway and can be viewed on Golf Channel and Peacock.