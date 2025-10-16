 Skip navigation
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Rams vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Leanne Wong
World Gymnastics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Caitlin Clark set to return for LPGA’s Annika pro-am later this year

  
Published October 16, 2025 10:00 AM

Caitlin Clark is set to make her return.

Clark, for the second straight year, has committed to play in the pro-am for the LPGA’s The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The pro-am will take place Nov. 12 and is open to the public.

Last year, Clark teed it up alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam. She also took part in a women’s leadership summit the afternoon before at the club.

“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” said Clark. “I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the pro-am with the best women golfers in the world.”

Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, only played 13 games for the Indiana Fever this season as she dealt with multiple lower-body injuries. She last played July 15.

“It was an honor to play in the pro-am with Caitlin last year. The crowds were amazing, and we are excited for her return to The Annika in November,” said Sorenstam. “She added such a great dynamic to our event, and her passion for golf and competitiveness were fun to witness firsthand. I look forward to having her back and continuing to introduce the great game of golf to the next generation.”