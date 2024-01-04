Callaway Golf announces new Paradym Ai Smoke family of woods and irons

Following its launch late last year with Ai-One putters, Callaway Golf announced Wednesday its new line of Paradym Ai Smoke woods and irons.

The driver, fairway woods and hybrids employ an Ai Smart Face which, “optimizes performance using swing dynamics from thousands of real golfers,” according to Callaway Golf. Click here for more details from the company.

Four models are available for the driver and fairway woods: Ai Smoke MAX, MAX D, Triple Diamond, and MAX Fast. The hybrids and irons are available in Ai Smoke MAX, MAX HL and MAX Fast.

The clubs will be available at retail on Jan. 26 (irons on Feb. 9), with pricing at $599.99 for the driver, $349.99 for fairway woods, $279.99 for hybrids and $999.99 for a standard, 7-piece iron set.

Callaway Golf also announced the release of its optimized ball line, the Chrome Soft, Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X. They will go on sale, Feb. 2, at $54.99 per dozen.