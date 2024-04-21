 Skip navigation
NASCAR: GEICO 500
Tyler Reddick triumphs at Talladega in wild finish
colton-herta
Colton Herta’s ‘Bump And Run’ Helps Determine IndyCar Outcome at Long Beach
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Corales Puntacana purse payout: What winner Billy Horschel and field made

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotarweck_240421.jpg
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240421.jpg
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega
nbc_indy_palouintv_240421.jpg
Palou shares insight into Long Beach dual-strategy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chevron low amateur cards closing birdie after crazy bounce off floating ad

  
Published April 21, 2024 06:27 PM

Jasmine Koo may want to thank the title sponsor.

The 18-year-old incoming USC freshman tied for 12th Sunday at the Chevron Championship, her first LPGA start, to earn low-amateur honors. Koo finished two shots ahead of Lottie Woad, the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner from Florida State, a difference that was secured with help from a floating Chevron advertisement positioned in the lake that fronts the par-5 18th green at The Club at Carlton Woods’ Nicklaus Course.

Koo’s ball seemed destined for a splash when it hit the platform and bounced back onto dry land, just off the green.

“I was super in between clubs, so I decided to go with a 5-wood, and then I chunked it because the ball was above my feet,” Koo said before holding up her golf ball to reveal a blue mark.

“That’s the mark it made from hitting the logo that was in the middle of the water,” Koo added, “and then it bounced onto the fringe left and I made an up-and-down for birdie. So yeah, that was really exciting.”

Koo’s closing 1-under 71 left her at 3 under for the week, which began with Koo in awe over seeing big names such as Charley Hull and Jennifer Kupcho.

“Now, I’m like, oh my, god, I actually competed against them,” Koo said.

“…Yeah, I think I’m good enough to get here one day.”