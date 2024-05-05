 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Insperity Invitational - Final Round
Scott Dunlap declared PGA Tour Champions winner after final round washed out
MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithwins_240505.jpg
Pendrith reflects on CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory
nbc_golf_pga_pendrithfinalrd_240505.jpg
Highlights: Pendrith wins CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money: What Taylor Pendrith and field earned

  
Published May 5, 2024 06:58 PM
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
May 5, 2024 06:26 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

There are lots of perks to winning on the PGA Tour, from the status to the starts — and the money isn’t bad, either.

Taylor Pendrith won his maiden Tour title on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with it, $1.71 million.

Here’s a look at what Pendrith and those who made the cut at TPC Craig Ranch earned:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Taylor Pendrith$1,710,000
2Ben Kohles$1,035,500
3Alex Noren$655,500
T4S.H. Kim$380,000
T4Aaron Rai$380,000
T4Byeong Hun An$380,000
T4Matt Wallace$380,000
8Jake Knapp$296,875
T9Rafael Campos$249,375
T9Taiga Semikawa$249,375
T9Kevin Tway$249,375
T9Troy Merritt$249,375
T13Ryo Hisatsune$165,232
T13Daniel Berger$165,232
T13Alex Smalley$165,232
T13Adam Schenk$165,232
T13Ben Griffin$165,232
T13Si Woo Kim$165,232
T13Kelly Kraft$165,232
T20Austin Cook$112,100
T20Stephan Jaeger$112,100
T20Zach Johnson$112,100
T20Keith Mitchell$112,100
T24Nico Echavarria$77,425
T24Jorge Campillo$77,425
T24Chris Gotterup$77,425
T24Justin Lower$77,425
T24Patton Kizzire$77,425
T24Min Woo Lee$77,425
T30Kevin Chappell$52,293
T30Carson Young$52,293
T30Max McGreevy$52,293
T30Dylan Wu$52,293
T30Kevin Dougherty$52,293
T30Adrien Dumont de Chassart$52,293
T30Davis Riley$52,293
T30Luke List$52,293
T30Adam Scott$52,293
T30Andrew Novak$52,293
T30Nick Dunlap$52,293
T41Mackenzie Hughes$33,725
T41Ryan McCormick$33,725
T41Tom Hoge$33,725
T41Aaron Baddeley$33,725
T41Maverick McNealy$33,725
T41Sung Kang$33,725
T41Vince Whaley$33,725
T48Brandt Snedeker$24,985
T48Ben Martin$24,985
T48Martin Laird$24,985
T48David Skinns$24,985
T52Beau Hossler$22,406
T52Hayden Buckley$22,406
T52Scott Piercy$22,406
T52Tom Kim$22,406
T52Tyson Alexander$22,406
T52Harrison Endycott$22,406
T52Mark Hubbard$22,406
T59S.Y. Noh$21,375
T59Jason Day$21,375
T59K.H. Lee$21,375
T62Sam Stevens$20,900
T62Joel Dahmen$20,900
64Henrik Norlander$20,615
65Kris Kim (a)
66Tom Whitney$20,425