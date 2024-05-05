CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money: What Taylor Pendrith and field earned
Published May 5, 2024 06:58 PM
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
There are lots of perks to winning on the PGA Tour, from the status to the starts — and the money isn’t bad, either.
Taylor Pendrith won his maiden Tour title on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with it, $1.71 million.
Here’s a look at what Pendrith and those who made the cut at TPC Craig Ranch earned:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Taylor Pendrith
|$1,710,000
|2
|Ben Kohles
|$1,035,500
|3
|Alex Noren
|$655,500
|T4
|S.H. Kim
|$380,000
|T4
|Aaron Rai
|$380,000
|T4
|Byeong Hun An
|$380,000
|T4
|Matt Wallace
|$380,000
|8
|Jake Knapp
|$296,875
|T9
|Rafael Campos
|$249,375
|T9
|Taiga Semikawa
|$249,375
|T9
|Kevin Tway
|$249,375
|T9
|Troy Merritt
|$249,375
|T13
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$165,232
|T13
|Daniel Berger
|$165,232
|T13
|Alex Smalley
|$165,232
|T13
|Adam Schenk
|$165,232
|T13
|Ben Griffin
|$165,232
|T13
|Si Woo Kim
|$165,232
|T13
|Kelly Kraft
|$165,232
|T20
|Austin Cook
|$112,100
|T20
|Stephan Jaeger
|$112,100
|T20
|Zach Johnson
|$112,100
|T20
|Keith Mitchell
|$112,100
|T24
|Nico Echavarria
|$77,425
|T24
|Jorge Campillo
|$77,425
|T24
|Chris Gotterup
|$77,425
|T24
|Justin Lower
|$77,425
|T24
|Patton Kizzire
|$77,425
|T24
|Min Woo Lee
|$77,425
|T30
|Kevin Chappell
|$52,293
|T30
|Carson Young
|$52,293
|T30
|Max McGreevy
|$52,293
|T30
|Dylan Wu
|$52,293
|T30
|Kevin Dougherty
|$52,293
|T30
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$52,293
|T30
|Davis Riley
|$52,293
|T30
|Luke List
|$52,293
|T30
|Adam Scott
|$52,293
|T30
|Andrew Novak
|$52,293
|T30
|Nick Dunlap
|$52,293
|T41
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$33,725
|T41
|Ryan McCormick
|$33,725
|T41
|Tom Hoge
|$33,725
|T41
|Aaron Baddeley
|$33,725
|T41
|Maverick McNealy
|$33,725
|T41
|Sung Kang
|$33,725
|T41
|Vince Whaley
|$33,725
|T48
|Brandt Snedeker
|$24,985
|T48
|Ben Martin
|$24,985
|T48
|Martin Laird
|$24,985
|T48
|David Skinns
|$24,985
|T52
|Beau Hossler
|$22,406
|T52
|Hayden Buckley
|$22,406
|T52
|Scott Piercy
|$22,406
|T52
|Tom Kim
|$22,406
|T52
|Tyson Alexander
|$22,406
|T52
|Harrison Endycott
|$22,406
|T52
|Mark Hubbard
|$22,406
|T59
|S.Y. Noh
|$21,375
|T59
|Jason Day
|$21,375
|T59
|K.H. Lee
|$21,375
|T62
|Sam Stevens
|$20,900
|T62
|Joel Dahmen
|$20,900
|64
|Henrik Norlander
|$20,615
|65
|Kris Kim (a)
|—
|66
|Tom Whitney
|$20,425