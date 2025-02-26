Cognizant Classic 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at PGA National

The PGA Tour’s Florida swing kicks off with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The event begins Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with $9.2 million on offer for the 144-player field.

Looking for a little something yourself? NBCSports.com betting expert Brad Thomas has a couple of wagers to consider:

Denny McCarthy, to win: +3500

When looking for a player who excels at tough courses, McCarthy is one of the names that rises towards the top. He is coming off a top-five finish at the Genesis Invitational, which this year was played on the ever-difficult Torrey Pines South Course. Despite Torrey Pines’ demanding length and demand for high club-head speed, McCarthy, who has neither, was able to succeed. He did it with strong iron play and a dialed-in putter. This week, the lack of length won’t be a concern as there’s a premium on hitting fairways over distance. McCarthy is accurate off the tee and an underrated ball striker in general. Add in his great putting prowess; he’s live to win this week.

Shane Lowry, top 20: +120

It’s not often the odds-makers give the tournament favorite plus odds to finish inside of the top 20. Given the volatility of PGA National, it makes sense. However, Lowry’s performances here have been anything but volatile. In his last three trips, he’s finished inside the top five. He had a close-call, runner-up finish here in 2022. He’s the best golfer in this field, and getting him at +120 to beat 120 other golfers feels like stealing. We also get the added SG: Home Life boost, given the fact that Lowry is a nearby resident and gets to basically play in his backyard.

Cognizant Classic odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):