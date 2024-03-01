 Skip navigation
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round One
Ramey, S.H. Kim fire 64 to share lead at Cognizant Classic
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for the second round of the Cognizant Classic
Maryland v Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 29: Rutgers vs Michigan, Ohio State vs Nebraska

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_cognizantclassicrd1hl_240229__279000.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
nbc_pl_top25goals_240229.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of February 2024
nbc_roto_rfsdraftrb1_240229.jpg
Estime, Brooks among RBs to watch in 2024 Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Golf Talk: AK memories; Ian Gilligan’s big week in Vegas

  
Published February 29, 2024 10:21 PM
Deutsche Bank Championship - Round Two

NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 05: Anthony Kim of the United States sports a Oklahoma University shirt and hat during the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston held on September 5, 2009 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine open things up with Burko taking us down memory lane regarding Anthony Kim; one story will tug at the heart strings. They then preview the Darius Rucker next week with a little game of should win, could win and probably won’t win. The Southern Highlands Collegiate is discussed at length, as is time travel. Brentley then sits down with Florida junior Ian Gilligan, a cancer survivor who has become one of the best players in college golf.