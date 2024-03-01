College Golf Talk: AK memories; Ian Gilligan’s big week in Vegas

In this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine open things up with Burko taking us down memory lane regarding Anthony Kim; one story will tug at the heart strings. They then preview the Darius Rucker next week with a little game of should win, could win and probably won’t win. The Southern Highlands Collegiate is discussed at length, as is time travel. Brentley then sits down with Florida junior Ian Gilligan, a cancer survivor who has become one of the best players in college golf.