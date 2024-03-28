Coody twins make PGA Tour history in Round 1 of Houston Open

History was made at 8:59 a.m. CT, when Parker and Pierceson Coody set out for Round 1 of the Children’s Hospital Houston Open to become the first twins to be grouped together in a PGA Tour event.

The two played alongside one another in the third round at last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, but this is the first time it’s happened in a PGA Tour event.

“It was interesting. We were actually playing a practice round together [when] he read the tee time. I was like, like in my mind I thought it was going to be wrong just because we’ve never been, like, first two rounds paired together in any junior event, amateur event,” Parker Coody said.

The grouping — which also included Jacob Bridgeman — was predictably relaxed considering the twins play many of their practice rounds together and are sharing a house this week in Houston with their dogs.

“I think our dogs are closer friends than we are. It makes everyone in the house really happy,” Pierceson Coody said. “My fiancée and his girlfriend are great friends now, we’ve just been hanging out having a good time.”

The biggest challenge of the day fell on the walking scorers and standard bearer, who struggled at times to distinguish between the two. Parker Coody shot an even-par 70 with one birdie and one bogey, while Pierceson’s day was a bit more eventful with four birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey 7 at the 16th hole for a 69.