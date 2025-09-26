Donald Trump arrives at Bethpage Black for Ryder Cup four-ball matches

With the Europeans having just taken each of the first three matches of the opening foursomes session Friday at the Ryder Cup, the skies roared overheard. It was Air Force One, and on it, President Donald Trump on his way to his box set up behind Bethpage Black’s first tee.

No other European squad had won each of the first three matches before, and the last two European sides to take 3-1 leads have both gone on to win the whole thing, but U.S. captain Keegan Bradley remained hopeful.

“We just had the President fly over in his Air Force One, so I’ve got a feeling things are going to turn here,” said Bradley, who then watched his anchor pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele finally put a point on the board.

“The team is not doing so well. I heard that, so I said, ‘Let’s get on the plane; we have to try and help them,’” Trump told reporters before taking off for Long Island.

When Trump got on property, around noon ET, he shook hands as he headed to his seat with his granddaughter Kai close behind and chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” in the background.

The American players soon began coming out of the tunnel for their afternoon four-ball matches, and they acknowledged the Commander in Chief on their walks to the tee box. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who revealed earlier this week that the President occasionally will call him after a win, pointed at Trump, while Scheffler’s partner, J.J. Spaun, briefly did the viral Trump dance for a few seconds.

Bryson DeChambeau, a friend of Trump and who had the President on his YouTube channel earlier this year, was greeted by Trump at the entrance to the tunnel. Trump then took a few steps with DeChambeau and partner Ben Griffin before stopping and hugging Bradley.

He stood by the tee box to watch DeChambeau and Griffin hit their tee balls, then it was time to settle back in his seat and watch the rest of the matches tee off.