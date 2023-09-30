 Skip navigation
Early history, late brilliance highlight another dominant session for Europe

  
Published September 30, 2023 06:16 AM
44th Ryder Cup - Day Two - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 17th following the foursomes on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

History was made Saturday morning at Marco Simone, and the U.S. was again on the wrong side.

Needing a comeback for the ages after falling behind 6.5-1.5 Friday, the Americans started slow and could capture just one point Saturday in the morning session.

Team Europe leads the 44th Ryder Cup, 9.5-2.5, with just one team session left to play.

Here’s how the Day 2 foursomes played out:

Match 9: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 2 and 1

The Europeans came out of the gates hot, winning each of the first three holes before the U.S. began to fight back.

Fleetwood provided the early highlight with a long birdie putt at the par-4 second that set the tone for the day.

Thomas and Spieth were up and down in a back-and-forth match that featured just three halves in 17 holes, one of which came courtesy of dueling eagles at the par-5 12th.

Just when the Americans had pulled within one and had a glimmer of hope, McIlroy rolled in a long birdie putt at the 15th to fire up the crowd and regain a 2-up lead with three to play.

The American duo birdied the short, par-4 16th, to again pull within one, but McIlroy was ready with the answer again. After a poor putt from the fringe at 17 by Fleetwood, the Northern Irishman jarred the par putt to close out the match, 2 & 1.

Match 10: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg (EUR) def. Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (U.S.), 9 & 7

Hovland and Aberg carved their names into the history books Saturday morning, notching the largest Ryder Cup foursomes win of all-time, and they did it against the world No. 1 and a five-time major champion.

The Europeans had already won the first three holes when the Ryder Cup rookie, Aberg, nearly aced the par-3 fourth to increase a lead that would only get bigger.

It was a perfect storm of the Americans struggling, playing 11 holes in 6 over par, and the Europeans catching fire, making birdie at Nos. 4, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Hovland and Aberg have proven to be a force in the alternate shot format, having defeated Max Homa and Brian Harman, 4 and 3, to kick things off Friday morning.

Koepka tried to keep the U.S. alive by pitching in at the 11th, but hats came off and handshakes ensued when his attempt went speeding past the hole.

Match 11: Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) def. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (EUR), 4 and 2

Homa and Harman are the owners of the only victory the U.S. has captured in the first three sessions of the Ryder Cup after a great showing Saturday morning.

A near albatross and a walk-off chip-in, both courtesy of Homa, were the highlights of the third session’s penultimate match.

After a perfect tee shot from Harman at the par-5 12th, Homa went flag hunting with accuracy that would make Harman’s bow and arrow blush.

Then, needing only a halve at the 16th to win the match, Homa chipped in for eagle to finish in style.

Match 12: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) def. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.), 2 & 1

Rahm and Hatton picked up where they left off Friday, birdieing the final two holes of the morning session to put another point on the board for Team Europe.

Hatton provided the highlight at the 16th with a birdie putt that put the Europeans 1 up after the U.S. had stormed back from a 3-down hole on the front nine.

The stage was then set for Rahm at the 17th, who has been up to the task at every turn this week in Rome.

The near ace wrapped up the match after Schauffele lipped out a birdie putt that would’ve extended the match.