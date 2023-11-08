 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Round One
Stricker WDs from Schwab Cup finale because of family emergency
Daniel Hill (W).jpg
Four-Star Daniel Hill Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Andrew Dennis (W).jpg
Four-Star Andrew Dennis Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_golf_gt_angelyin_231108.jpg
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_231108.jpg
LPGA roundtable discusses Ko struggles and POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Erik van Rooyen visits best friend for ‘special day’ to say goodbye

  
Published November 8, 2023 02:38 PM

Following his emotional victory at the Wide Wide Technology Championship on Sunday, Erik van Rooyen said that he couldn’t wait to see his best friend, and give him a hug.

Jon Trasamar, van Rooyen’s college teammate and roommate at the University of Minnesota, has terminal cancer and texted van Rooyen last week that he has less than three months to live.

On Tuesday, van Rooyen, along with friends and other former teammates, including van Rooyen’s caddie, Alex Gaugert, visited Trasamar at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“Yesterday was special,” van Rooyen said Wednesday on “Golf Today.”

“A chance to say out last goodbyes.”

Van Rooyen described his best friend, who was married to Allie Trasamar in March 2022 (their GoFundMe page), as someone with a “massive heart” who was “mad about golf.” You can watch the full, emotional interview above or click here.