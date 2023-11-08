Watch Now
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the World Wide Technology Championship and discusses connection to former college teammate Jon Trasamar, who is battling cancer.
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
Angel Yin discusses her new perspective on playing golf and the challenges she has faced to get to her first LPGA win at the Buick LPGA Shangai tournament.
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
The LPGA roundtable discusses potential Player of the Year candidates and reacts to players' performances this season.
FootJoy ThermoSeries helps you adapt to weather
Matt Adams shows off FootJoy's Thermoseries, which can help golfers perform their best during the winter season.
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex and Lav debate whether Brooks Koepka did enough in 2023 to be a candidate for player of the year.
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
Sahith Theegala joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the Fortinet Championship and how he can keep momentum as the fall series rolls on.
Lindblad taking another run at championship at LSU
Ingrid Lindblad explains her decision to return to LSU for another year, where she can improve her game
Åberg taking quick success in stride
Ludvig Åberg joins Golf Today to discuss his calm demeanor, sterling results straight out of college, how his dad had to bribe him with ice cream to play golf growing up and more.
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
Golf Today catches up with Beau Hossler, who says he's playing his most consistent and confident golf as he finds himself in solid positioning ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings.
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
Golf Today reacts to Davis Love III's comments that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are nowhere near a framework agreement, despite the self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline less than two months away.