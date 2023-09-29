 Skip navigation
Europe keeping same teams intact for Day 2 foursomes at Ryder Cup

  
Published September 29, 2023 02:07 PM

Why change what works? That’s European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald’s theory.

After winning the Day 1 foursomes, 4-0, Donald is sending out the same four teams for the alternate-shot format on Saturday.

The U.S. is mixing it up a bit, down 6 1/2 to 1 1/2. Two of its teams (Max Homa/Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay) are the same as Friday morning, but Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, along with Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler, will move from Day 1 fourball combos to foursomes.

Here’s a look at the Day 2 foursomes matches, with coverage beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and moving to NBC at 3 a.m. Featured foursomes and fourball matches can be seen on Peacock. Click here for the full TV schedule and links.

  • 1:35 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.)
  • 1:50 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg/Viktor Hovland (EUR) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (U.S.)
  • 2:05 a.m.: Sepp Straka/Shane Lowry (EUR) vs. Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.)
  • 2:20 a.m.: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)

Sitting: Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre; U.S.: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark