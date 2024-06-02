 Skip navigation
Fans step in to caddie for C.T. Pan after 'Fluff' Cowan injured in fall

  
Published June 2, 2024 01:36 PM

HAMILTON, Ontario – Mike “Fluff” Cowan was injured early in the final round at the RBC Canadian Open and was replaced by a fan on C.T. Pan’s bag.

Cowan fell on the third hole at Hamilton Golf & Country Club and was taken to the clubhouse for treatment of “non-serious” injuries, according to a PGA Tour official. It’s unclear if Cowan will return to Pan’s bag on Sunday.

Paul Emerson (pictured above), a lawyer for an insurance company in Aurora, Ontario, stepped in for Cowan and was later replaced by Michael Campbell on the fifth hole. Alex Riddell, who normally caddies for Paul Barjon, took over Pan’s bag on the second nine. Riddell, who lives in Hamilton, knows Pan from when he played on PGA Tour Canada.

Last month, Cowan confirmed that he and Jim Furyk, who he had worked with since 1999, had split. Cowan said the split was amicable and the decision to end one of the longest running player-caddie relationships in golf was Furyk’s.