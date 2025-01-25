 Skip navigation
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the final round

  
Published January 24, 2025 08:43 PM

The Farmers Insurance Open concludes Saturday on the South Course at Torrey Pines.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the final round (it’s a Wednesday-Saturday event for the PGA Tour). Click here for how to watch.

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Andrew Putnam

Adam Schenk

Beau Hossler

12:10 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jake Knapp

Danny Willett

Chan Kim

12:21 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Vince Whaley

Keegan Bradley

Taylor Moore

12:21 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Harry Higgs

Sami Valimaki

Maverick McNealy

12:32 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Taylor Pendrith

Luke Clanton (a)

Noah Goodwin

12:32 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Lee Hodges

Jackson Koivun (a)

Kevin Tway

12:43 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Zach Johnson

12:43 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Kevin Streelman

Will Gordon

Charley Hoffman

12:54 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Thomas Detry

Hayden Springer

Chris Gotterup

12:54 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Sam Ryder

J.J. Spaun

Antoine Rozner

1:05 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Jhonattan Vegas

Sahith Theegala

Sam Stevens

1:05 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Ryan Gerard

Norman Xiong

Jackson Suber

1:16 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

Luke List

1:16 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Garrick Higgo

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

1:27 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sungjae Im

Ludvig Åberg

Matteo Manassero

1:27 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Mark Hubbard

Max Greyserman

Frankie Capan III

1:38 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ricky Castillo

Kris Ventura

Wesley Bryan

1:38 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Patrick Rodgers

Vincent Norrman

Mac Meissner

1:49 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

Greyson Sigg

1:49 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chad Ramey

Cristobal Del Solar

John Pak

2:00 PM
EST

1

(SC)

K.H. Lee

Matti Schmid

Joel Dahmen

2:00 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Eric Cole

Steven Fisk

2:11 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Harris English

Andrew Novak

Aldrich Potgieter

2:11 PM
EST

10

(SC)

William Mouw

Chandler Phillips