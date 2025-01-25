Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the final round
The Farmers Insurance Open concludes Saturday on the South Course at Torrey Pines.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the final round (it’s a Wednesday-Saturday event for the PGA Tour). Click here for how to watch.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Andrew Putnam
Adam Schenk
Beau Hossler
|12:10 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jake Knapp
Danny Willett
Chan Kim
|12:21 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Vince Whaley
Keegan Bradley
Taylor Moore
|12:21 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Harry Higgs
Sami Valimaki
Maverick McNealy
|12:32 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Taylor Pendrith
Luke Clanton (a)
Noah Goodwin
|12:32 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Lee Hodges
Jackson Koivun (a)
Kevin Tway
|12:43 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Zach Johnson
|12:43 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Kevin Streelman
Will Gordon
Charley Hoffman
|12:54 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Thomas Detry
Hayden Springer
Chris Gotterup
|12:54 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Sam Ryder
J.J. Spaun
Antoine Rozner
|1:05 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Jhonattan Vegas
Sahith Theegala
Sam Stevens
|1:05 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Ryan Gerard
Norman Xiong
Jackson Suber
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day
Luke List
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Garrick Higgo
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
|1:27 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Sungjae Im
Ludvig Åberg
Matteo Manassero
|1:27 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Mark Hubbard
Max Greyserman
Frankie Capan III
|1:38 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ricky Castillo
Kris Ventura
Wesley Bryan
|1:38 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Patrick Rodgers
Vincent Norrman
Mac Meissner
|1:49 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Greyson Sigg
|1:49 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chad Ramey
Cristobal Del Solar
John Pak
|2:00 PM
EST
1
(SC)
K.H. Lee
Matti Schmid
Joel Dahmen
|2:00 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Eric Cole
Steven Fisk
|2:11 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Harris English
Andrew Novak
Aldrich Potgieter
|2:11 PM
EST
10
(SC)
William Mouw
Chandler Phillips