FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The top 50 after four rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, will make it to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. The top 30, thereafter, will be eligible for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

These are the players who earned a spot in the season’s initial playoff event (note: Rory McIlroy is the lone player who will not compete):