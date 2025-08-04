FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event
Published August 3, 2025 09:26 PM
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
Watch highlights from players around the top 70 FedExCup standings fight their way through the final round of the Wyndham Championship for valuable points to help them make the playoffs.
The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The top 50 after four rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, will make it to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. The top 30, thereafter, will be eligible for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
These are the players who earned a spot in the season’s initial playoff event (note: Rory McIlroy is the lone player who will not compete):
|FEC RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4806
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3444
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2595
|4
|Russell Henley
|2391
|5
|Justin Thomas
|2280
|6
|Ben Griffin
|2275
|7
|Harris English
|2232
|8
|J.J. Spaun
|2144
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1783
|10
|Keegan Bradley
|1749
|11
|Maverick McNealy
|1672
|12
|Andrew Novak
|1625
|13
|Corey Conners
|1620
|14
|Ludvig Åberg
|1559
|15
|Robert MacIntyre
|1488
|16
|Cameron Young
|1464
|17
|Nick Taylor
|1438
|17
|Shane Lowry
|1438
|19
|Collin Morikawa
|1427
|20
|Brian Harman
|1413
|21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1309
|22
|Chris Gotterup
|1306
|23
|Patrick Cantlay
|1275
|24
|Sam Burns
|1266
|25
|Justin Rose
|1220
|26
|Viktor Hovland
|1210
|27
|Lucas Glover
|1191
|28
|Sam Stevens
|1182
|29
|Sungjae Im
|1172
|30
|Daniel Berger
|1167
|31
|Ryan Gerard
|1158
|32
|Ryan Fox
|1126
|33
|Jacob Bridgeman
|1111
|34
|Brian Campbell
|1104
|35
|Thomas Detry
|1080
|35
|Michael Kim
|1080
|37
|Jason Day
|1070
|38
|Taylor Pendrith
|1035
|39
|Denny McCarthy
|1034
|40
|Tom Hoge
|1026
|41
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1017
|42
|Xander Schauffele
|953
|43
|Aldrich Potgieter
|941
|44
|Harry Hall
|929
|45
|Akshay Bhatia
|909
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|882
|47
|Jake Knapp
|871
|48
|Jordan Spieth
|865
|49
|Wyndham Clark
|853
|50
|Min Woo Lee
|851
|51
|J.T. Poston
|850
|52
|Kurt Kitayama
|842
|53
|Bud Cauley
|831
|54
|Joe Highsmith
|828
|55
|Aaron Rai
|811
|56
|Jhonattan Vegas
|783
|57
|Max Greyserman
|768
|58
|Stephan Jaeger
|726
|59
|Mackenzie Hughes
|704
|60
|Tony Finau
|690
|61
|Chris Kirk
|682
|62
|Nico Echavarria
|672
|63
|Patrick Rodgers
|668
|64
|Rickie Fowler
|665
|65
|Davis Riley
|652
|66
|Kevin Yu
|645
|67
|Emiliano Grillo
|637
|68
|Erik van Rooyen
|634
|69
|Cam Davis
|625
|70
|Matthias Schmid
|620