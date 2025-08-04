 Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Who qualified for the PGA Tour's first playoff event

  
Published August 3, 2025 09:26 PM
The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship qualified for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The top 50 after four rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, will make it to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. The top 30, thereafter, will be eligible for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

These are the players who earned a spot in the season’s initial playoff event (note: Rory McIlroy is the lone player who will not compete):

FEC RANKPLAYERPOINTS
1Scottie Scheffler4806
2Rory McIlroy
3444
3Sepp Straka
2595
4Russell Henley
2391
5Justin Thomas
2280
6Ben Griffin
2275
7Harris English
2232
8J.J. Spaun
2144
9Tommy Fleetwood
1783
10Keegan Bradley
1749
11Maverick McNealy
1672
12Andrew Novak
1625
13Corey Conners
1620
14Ludvig Åberg
1559
15Robert MacIntyre
1488
16Cameron Young
1464
17Nick Taylor
1438
17Shane Lowry
1438
19Collin Morikawa
1427
20Brian Harman
1413
21Hideki Matsuyama
1309
22Chris Gotterup
1306
23Patrick Cantlay
1275
24Sam Burns
1266
25Justin Rose
1220
26Viktor Hovland
1210
27Lucas Glover
1191
28Sam Stevens
1182
29Sungjae Im
1172
30Daniel Berger
1167
31Ryan Gerard
1158
32Ryan Fox
1126
33Jacob Bridgeman
1111
34Brian Campbell
1104
35Thomas Detry
1080
35Michael Kim
1080
37Jason Day
1070
38Taylor Pendrith
1035
39Denny McCarthy
1034
40Tom Hoge
1026
41Matt Fitzpatrick
1017
42Xander Schauffele
953
43Aldrich Potgieter
941
44Harry Hall
929
45Akshay Bhatia
909
46Si Woo Kim
882
47Jake Knapp
871
48Jordan Spieth
865
49Wyndham Clark
853
50Min Woo Lee
851
51J.T. Poston
850
52Kurt Kitayama
842
53Bud Cauley
831
54Joe Highsmith
828
55Aaron Rai
811
56Jhonattan Vegas
783
57Max Greyserman
768
58Stephan Jaeger
726
59Mackenzie Hughes
704
60Tony Finau
690
61Chris Kirk
682
62Nico Echavarria
672
63Patrick Rodgers
668
64Rickie Fowler
665
65Davis Riley
652
66Kevin Yu
645
67Emiliano Grillo
637
68Erik van Rooyen
634
69Cam Davis
625
70Matthias Schmid
620