FedExCup bubble watch: Top-100 battle resumes in Utah

With four events left in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup fall, players continue to jockey for a place inside that newly coveted top 100.

Entering this week’s Bank of Utah Championship, Max Homa is currently the man right on the bubble, at No. 100, though unlike many around him, Homa has job security thanks to previous wins. Same goes for two others close to the bubble – No. 96 Adam Scott and No. 102. Austin Eckroat, neither of whom are teeing it up this week.

So, who is really sweating it out over these next few weeks? Here are the players around the top-100 bubble who aren’t already fully exempt for 2026:

91. Rico Hoey: Top-10s at the Procore and Baycurrent have vaulted him inside the top 100. Putting together one of the crazier statistical seasons as he’s second in strokes gained tee to green but dead last in strokes gained putting.

93. Matt Wallace: His two-year exemption from his 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship win is up after this season. Tied for third at 3M to move inside the top 100, and his T-10 in Japan continued to solidify his spot in the low 90s.

95. Beau Hossler: Now 30 and in his eighth season on the PGA Tour, Hossler is looking for a top-100 points finish for the fifth straight season. Owns just one top-10 finish this season, though.

97. Sami Valimaki: After a hot spring that was highlighted by his solo fourth in Houston, the big Fin has steadily slipped in points. He’s without a top-30 finish in seven straight events. He arrives in Utah, where his brother, Juuso, played last season for the NHL’s Utah Mammoth.

98. Patrick Fishburn: The 33-year-old BYU product, who finished No. 81 in points last season as a rookie, hasn’t missed a cut since June, and his T-8 at Wyndham got him inside the top 100.

99. David Lipsky: The 37-year-old started last fall No. 165 in points before using three top-10s, including a second at the Procore, to vault all the way to No. 97. This fall, he’s not finished better than T-48.

101. Isaiah Salinda: He was No. 48 after a third in Mexico in February, but just one top-10 since has him now outside the top 100. He ranks No. 13 in strokes gained off the tee but outside the top 145 on approach and putting.

Aug 2, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Joel Dahmen reacts to his putt on the 18th green as play resumes during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images Allison Lawhon/Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

103. Joel Dahmen: His T-35 finish at RSM allowed him to hang on to his full card last fall, and he’s again on the bubble thanks to nine MCs in his last 14 starts since a T-2 in the Dominican Republic.

104. Max McGreevy: The 30-year-old had to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour last year before immediately regaining his PGA Tour card. He has a couple T-4 showings this season but no other top-10s.

105. Victor Perez: After easily finishing inside the top 100 last season after earning his full card via the DP World Tour, the 33-year-old Frenchman hasn’t ranked better than No. 92 in points all season. He tied for 11th at Sanderson to move up five spots before dropping one spot after not getting into Japan.

106. Sam Ryder: In six of his seven previous seasons on the PGA Tour, Ryder has finished between Nos. 101-125 in points, so he’s used to this position. The only issue now is the top 125 no longer retain full status. Though he’s only missed one cut in his last six starts, he still has yet to post a top-10 this season.

107. Andrew Putnam: One of those who has dropped out of the top 100 this fall, as he missed cuts in Napa and Jackson before a T-65 in the 78-man Baycurrent. He’s held his full card for eight straight seasons on the PGA Tour.

108. Lanto Griffin: The 37-year-old former PGA Tour winner medaled at the final stage of Q-School last December to stay out on the big tour. And after entering the fall slate ranked No. 142 in points, his solo third at Procore vaulted him nearly into the top 100.

109. Lee Hodges: He played in all the signature events last season before finishing No. 74 in points. He’s slumped in recent months, though three finishes of T-11 or better in the first three months of the season gave him a nice early cushion.