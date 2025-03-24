 Skip navigation
Florida sophomore Luke Poulter achieves big career milestone

  
Published March 24, 2025 04:54 PM

Luke Poulter’s comeback has reached new heights.

Poulter, the 20-year-old Florida sophomore and son of European Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, picked up his first career college victory on Sunday at the Schenkel Invitational. Poulter capped his wire-to-wire title with a birdie on his final hole, which broke him out of a tie with teammate Ian Gilligan.

The Gators, ranked 11th nationally, were clipped by No. 12 Utah by a shot for the team trophy.

This performance had been brewing for Poulter. After redshirting his first season, Poulter posted six top-16 finishes last season for the Gators, but while playing a U.S. Open local qualifier last spring, he was forced to withdraw with back pain. Doctors would later diagnose Poulter with a stress fracture in his right L4 vertebrae, an injury that sidelined Poulter for about seven months, much of which he spent back in England.

Poulter_Luke_
After serious back injury, Luke Poulter enjoying role as Florida’s ‘secret weapon’
Poulter, the son of Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, returned this spring for the Gators after missing seven months with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Poulter returned to action for Florida in late January, tying for 31st at the Southwestern Invitational. He followed with a T-6 at the Gators Invitational and T-34 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate before shooting 67-69-72, good for 8 under in 54 holes around Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Georgia.

“I’m driving it the best I’ve ever driven it,” Poulter said in February.

Ian Poulter, who will next tee it up in next week’s LIV Golf Miami event, took to Twitter to congratulate his son:

“This means so much to him most importantly. Having to sit out for seven months last year with a fractured L4 was not easy. But hard work, an incredible mindset and a wonderful team of people around him to keep him focused and positive.

“This was worth waiting for, and we’re opening that bottle of champagne, and we are toasting this win for you.”