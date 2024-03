Ford Championship prize money: How much Nelly Korda has made with 3 wins in 2024

Nelly Korda has won three consecutive starts on the LPGA, with each victory being worth a little more than the preceding one.

Her triumph on Sunday at the Ford Championship netted her $337,500. She made $300K last week for winning the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and $262,500 for the LPGA Drive On Championship in January. Add those to the $24,216 she made to start the campaign in Orlando, and Korda is now at $924,216 for the year.

The most she’s ever officially earned in a season was in 2021, when she won four times (including her lone major at the Women’s PGA) and banked $2,382,198.

Here’s a look at what Korda and those who made the cut in Arizona earned in prize money.