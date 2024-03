Prize money: What Nelly Korda and Co. earned at Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

Nelly Korda defeated Ryann O’Toole on the first playoff hole to win the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

Korda’s 10th career LPGA victory was her second of the season in just three starts. She’s now 28th on the tour’s all-time money list with over $9.5 million.

Here’s a look at how the $2 million purse was paid out for those who made the cut in Palos Verdes, California.