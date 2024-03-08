 Skip navigation
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship

  
Published March 8, 2024 05:16 PM

One of the strongest fields of the year will be assembled at The Players Championship.

The event begins Thursday, March 14 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Two-time champion Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, but the 50th edition of the tournament features 144 of the best in the world. Here’s a look at who will be competing, per the PGA Tour:

Åberg, LudvigHossler, BeauPutnam, Andrew
Alexander, TysonHovland, ViktorRai, Aaron
An, Byeong HunHubbard, MarkRamey, Chad
Baddeley, AaronHughes, MackenzieReavie, Chez
Bezuidenhout, ChristiaanIm, SungjaeRiley, Davis
Bhatia, AkshayJaeger, StephanRodgers, Patrick
Björk, AlexanderKim, ChanRose, Justin
Blair, ZacKim, MichaelRyder, Sam
Bradley, KeeganKim, S.H.Schauffele, Xander
Bramlett, JosephKim, Si WooScheffler, Scottie
Buckley, HaydenKim, TomSchenk, Adam
Burns, SamKirk, ChrisSchmid, Matti
Cantlay, PatrickKitayama, KurtScott, Adam
Clark, WyndhamKnapp, JakeShelton, Robby
Cole, EricKohles, BenSigg, Greyson
Conners, CoreyKuchar, MattSilverman, Ben
Dahmen, JoelLaird, MartinSimpson, Webb
Davis, CamLashley, NateSkinns, David
Day, JasonLee, K.H.Smalley, Alex
Detry, ThomasLee, Min WooSpaun, J.J.
Duncan, TylerLipsky, DavidSpieth, Jordan
Dunlap, NickList, LukeStallings, Scott
Echavarria, NicoLower, JustinStanger, Jimmy
Eckroat, AustinLowry, ShaneStevens, Sam
English, HarrisMacIntyre, RobertStraka, Sepp
Finau, TonyMalnati, PeterStreelman, Kevin
Fitzpatrick, MattMartin, BenStricker, Steve
Fleetwood, TommyMatsuyama, HidekiSuh, Justin
Fowler, RickieMcCarthy, DennySvensson, Adam
Fox, RyanMcIlroy, RoryTarren, Callum
Ghim, DougMcNealy, MaverickTaylor, Ben
Glover, LucasMerritt, TroyTaylor, Nick
Griffin, BenMitchell, KeithTheegala, Sahith
Grillo, EmilianoMolinari, FrancescoThomas, Justin
Hadley, ChessonMontgomery, TaylorThompson, Davis
Hadwin, AdamMoore, RyanTodd, Brendon
Hall, HarryMoore, TaylorValimaki, Sami
Hardy, NickMorikawa, Collinvan Rooyen, Erik
Harman, BrianMurray, GraysonVillegas, Camilo
Henley, RussellNeSmith, MattWallace, Matt
Higgo, GarrickNoren, AlexWoodland, Gary
Hisatsune, RyoNorrman, VincentWu, Brandon
Hodges, LeeNovak, AndrewWu, Dylan
Hoffman, CharleyPan, C.T.Young, Cameron
Hoge, TomPavon, MatthieuYoung, Carson
Højgaard, NicolaiPendrith, TaylorYu, Kevin
Homa, MaxPoston, J.T.Yuan, Carl
Horschel, BillyPower, SeamusZalatoris, Will