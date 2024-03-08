Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
Published March 8, 2024 05:16 PM
One of the strongest fields of the year will be assembled at The Players Championship.
The event begins Thursday, March 14 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Two-time champion Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, but the 50th edition of the tournament features 144 of the best in the world. Here’s a look at who will be competing, per the PGA Tour:
|Åberg, Ludvig
|Hossler, Beau
|Putnam, Andrew
|Alexander, Tyson
|Hovland, Viktor
|Rai, Aaron
|An, Byeong Hun
|Hubbard, Mark
|Ramey, Chad
|Baddeley, Aaron
|Hughes, Mackenzie
|Reavie, Chez
|Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
|Im, Sungjae
|Riley, Davis
|Bhatia, Akshay
|Jaeger, Stephan
|Rodgers, Patrick
|Björk, Alexander
|Kim, Chan
|Rose, Justin
|Blair, Zac
|Kim, Michael
|Ryder, Sam
|Bradley, Keegan
|Kim, S.H.
|Schauffele, Xander
|Bramlett, Joseph
|Kim, Si Woo
|Scheffler, Scottie
|Buckley, Hayden
|Kim, Tom
|Schenk, Adam
|Burns, Sam
|Kirk, Chris
|Schmid, Matti
|Cantlay, Patrick
|Kitayama, Kurt
|Scott, Adam
|Clark, Wyndham
|Knapp, Jake
|Shelton, Robby
|Cole, Eric
|Kohles, Ben
|Sigg, Greyson
|Conners, Corey
|Kuchar, Matt
|Silverman, Ben
|Dahmen, Joel
|Laird, Martin
|Simpson, Webb
|Davis, Cam
|Lashley, Nate
|Skinns, David
|Day, Jason
|Lee, K.H.
|Smalley, Alex
|Detry, Thomas
|Lee, Min Woo
|Spaun, J.J.
|Duncan, Tyler
|Lipsky, David
|Spieth, Jordan
|Dunlap, Nick
|List, Luke
|Stallings, Scott
|Echavarria, Nico
|Lower, Justin
|Stanger, Jimmy
|Eckroat, Austin
|Lowry, Shane
|Stevens, Sam
|English, Harris
|MacIntyre, Robert
|Straka, Sepp
|Finau, Tony
|Malnati, Peter
|Streelman, Kevin
|Fitzpatrick, Matt
|Martin, Ben
|Stricker, Steve
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|Matsuyama, Hideki
|Suh, Justin
|Fowler, Rickie
|McCarthy, Denny
|Svensson, Adam
|Fox, Ryan
|McIlroy, Rory
|Tarren, Callum
|Ghim, Doug
|McNealy, Maverick
|Taylor, Ben
|Glover, Lucas
|Merritt, Troy
|Taylor, Nick
|Griffin, Ben
|Mitchell, Keith
|Theegala, Sahith
|Grillo, Emiliano
|Molinari, Francesco
|Thomas, Justin
|Hadley, Chesson
|Montgomery, Taylor
|Thompson, Davis
|Hadwin, Adam
|Moore, Ryan
|Todd, Brendon
|Hall, Harry
|Moore, Taylor
|Valimaki, Sami
|Hardy, Nick
|Morikawa, Collin
|van Rooyen, Erik
|Harman, Brian
|Murray, Grayson
|Villegas, Camilo
|Henley, Russell
|NeSmith, Matt
|Wallace, Matt
|Higgo, Garrick
|Noren, Alex
|Woodland, Gary
|Hisatsune, Ryo
|Norrman, Vincent
|Wu, Brandon
|Hodges, Lee
|Novak, Andrew
|Wu, Dylan
|Hoffman, Charley
|Pan, C.T.
|Young, Cameron
|Hoge, Tom
|Pavon, Matthieu
|Young, Carson
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Pendrith, Taylor
|Yu, Kevin
|Homa, Max
|Poston, J.T.
|Yuan, Carl
|Horschel, Billy
|Power, Seamus
|Zalatoris, Will