NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gary Woodland set to return from brain surgery at Sony Open

  
Published January 5, 2024 07:46 PM
Kisner unleashing 'my little brain &amp; my big mouth'
January 5, 2024 05:46 PM
Kevin Kisner self-deprecatingly shares his initial impressions of being a golf analyst as he makes his debut for NBC Sports at The Sentry.

Less than four months after having surgery to remove a brain lesion, Gary Woodland is set to make his PGA Tour return at next week’s Sony Open.

Woodland, 39, was diagnosed with a brain lesion last year and had surgery on Sept. 18 that removed the “majority of the tumor,” he said in a statement.

“This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone,” Woodland said on X, formerly Twitter, in November. “You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward to seeing you all next year.”

The 2019 U.S. Open champion’s last start was the Wyndham Championship in August and he played 24 events last season before being sidelined by the surgery.

Woodland has played the Sony Open eight times and has three top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2015.