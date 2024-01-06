Gary Woodland set to return from brain surgery at Sony Open

Less than four months after having surgery to remove a brain lesion, Gary Woodland is set to make his PGA Tour return at next week’s Sony Open.

Woodland, 39, was diagnosed with a brain lesion last year and had surgery on Sept. 18 that removed the “majority of the tumor,” he said in a statement.

“This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone,” Woodland said on X, formerly Twitter, in November. “You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward to seeing you all next year.”

The 2019 U.S. Open champion’s last start was the Wyndham Championship in August and he played 24 events last season before being sidelined by the surgery.

Woodland has played the Sony Open eight times and has three top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2015.