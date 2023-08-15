 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Lucas Glover or Justin Thomas for Ryder Cup pick?

  
Published August 15, 2023 01:00 PM

If it comes down to Lucas Glover or Justin Thomas, who should U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson select?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate who is more deserving and who would be more trustworthy in Rome.

They also discuss the seriousness of the gambling accusations leveled against Phil Mickelson as well as set the stage for this week’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, the second FedExCup playoff event.

Listen to the podcast above or watch below: