Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 from The Players Championship

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for The Players Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at TPC Sawgrass on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1

It was a day filled with low scores, a little controversy and a bevy of big names atop the the leaderboard. Much ado about nothing, regarding Rory McIlroy’s drops? And did anyone happen to notice Scottie Scheffler’s ho-hum 67?