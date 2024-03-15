 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Tee times, groupings for Round 2 of The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
McIlroy, ‘big believer in karma,’ comfortable with drops

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theplayersrd1_240314.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_xanderschauffele_240314.jpg
Schauffele shares lead at The Players Championship
nbc_golf_lf_roryanalysislites_240314.jpg
McIlroy’s ‘wake-up call’ pays early dividends

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 from The Players Championship

  
Published March 14, 2024 08:36 PM

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for The Players Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at TPC Sawgrass on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1
It was a day filled with low scores, a little controversy and a bevy of big names atop the the leaderboard. Much ado about nothing, regarding Rory McIlroy’s drops? And did anyone happen to notice Scottie Scheffler’s ho-hum 67?