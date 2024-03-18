 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Women’s March Madness bracket 2024: Breaking down field of 68
New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation and edema
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s win at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Women’s March Madness bracket 2024: Breaking down field of 68
New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation and edema
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s win at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Dawning of the Scottie Scheffler era?

  
Published March 17, 2024 08:41 PM

The golf world has been waiting for a dominant figure. It appears it might have one.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if Scottie Scheffler is prepared to distance himself from the rest of the PGA Tour.

They also talk about what they’ll remember from a dramatic 50th edition of The Players, in which Scheffler became the first to ever win back-to-back titles. And, of all the close calls, whose was the most painful?

Of course, what’s a week in golf without talk of the PGA Tour and the Saudis? Rex and Lav weigh in on Rory McIlroy’s comments, the “secret” Monday meeting and what player directors are saying.

  • 0:00: Rex’s Sunday story on Scottie Scheffler’s victory
  • 4:00: How quickly Scottie’s competitive narrative has changed
  • 7:00: Scottie’s different sort of dominance
  • 10:45: How Lav will remember Scottie’s week: toughness, in three forms
  • 14:30: Which close call was the most painful?
  • 28:00: Rory sounds off on the meeting with the Saudis; what to expect Monday
  • 38:15: How will this Players be remembered?