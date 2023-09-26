 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: First impressions from Marco Simone

  
Published September 26, 2023 07:16 PM

The Ryder Cup is this week at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy and, so too, are Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in on the host site and offer some first impressions of the venue.

They also talk about possible partnerships and who they believe might play all five matches. And will the U.S. end its drought on foreign soil? Rex and Lav make the case for and against the question. Listen above or watch below: