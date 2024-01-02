 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Important few months ahead for PGA Tour

  
Published January 2, 2024 10:39 AM
PGA Tour, LIV extend merger deadline into 2024
January 2, 2024 12:26 PM
Rex &amp; Lav look ahead to 2024 and highlight why the U.S. Open and Masters stand out as two tournaments they're most looking forward to.

Hope you enjoyed that short holiday break – the PGA Tour is back.

The Tour has returned to a calendar-year schedule, and The Sentry – formerly an exclusive, winners-only tournament – kicks off the new season as a signature event featuring the top performers from 2023.

Minus, of course, the defending champion.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, the guys discuss Jon Rahm’s sizable absence from the field at Kapalua and the other storylines from a week that begins a crucial pre-Masters stretch for the Tour.

Plus, Rex broke the news, at 5 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve, that the Tour was working to extend its Dec. 31 deadline with the Saudi Public Investment Fund. What took so long to announce it, and what now?

And finally, Kevin Kisner makes his announcing debut this week on Maui. We kick around a few more names (both notable and obscure!) we’d like to see get a shot in the big seat, either in the coming years or a decade-plus away.

Give it a listen above or watch below: