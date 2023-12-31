 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue, Zach Edey vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup
Teoscar Hernández
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue powering up
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Rebel Bourbon joining Richard Childress Racing on multi-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_smx_bestmomentsanaheim_240109.jpg
Best SX moments from Anaheim Round 1
nbc_golf_touraccess_240109.jpg
Assessing gripes for rookie grads on Tour access
nbc_yahoo_paolobanchero_v2_240109.jpg
Banchero’s turnovers cap nine-cat fantasy value

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Year’s Eve memo updates PGA Tour’s negotiations with SSG, PIF

  
Published December 31, 2023 06:39 PM
2024 Golf tournaments to watch: U.S. Open, Masters
December 26, 2023 08:00 AM
Rex &amp; Lav look ahead to 2024 and highlight why the U.S. Open and Masters stand out as two tournaments they're most looking forward to.

As expected, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are “working to extend negotiations into next year.”

The original deal between the Tour and PIF that was announced in June had a Dec. 31 deadline to produce a “definitive” agreement that would create a for-profit entity, but sources contended all along that the sides could extend the deadline if progress was being made.

“We also continue our active and productive conversations with PIF and the DP World Tour. While we had initially set a deadline of December 31, 2023, to reach an agreement, we are working to extend our negotiations into next year based on the progress we have made to date,” a memo sent to Tour players from commissioner Jay Monahan late Sunday read.

The memo also updated members on the Tour’s negotiations with Strategic Sports Group, a private equity group led by Fenway Sports.

“We have made meaningful progress and have provided SSG with the due diligence information they requested,” the memo read. “As we move forward in our discussions, we are focused on the finalization of terms and drafts of necessary documents.”

PGA Tour Enterprises, the name for the circuit’s for-profit entity, would also include the European circuit and potential “minority co-investors” SSG and PIF, which owns LIV Golf. “These partnerships will allow us to unify, innovate and invest in the game for the benefit of players, fans and sponsors,” the memo read.