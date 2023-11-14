Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Inside the U.S. Ryder Cup team with DL3

In this special edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Davis Love III joins the two at Southern Soul Barbeque in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Love, the official host for this week’s RSM Classic, talks about the tournament’s placement on the fall calendar and its future. He also takes Hoggard and Lavner inside the U.S. Ryder Cup team room, reveals if there was any real drama and - speaking of drama - tells his version of events from the Rory McIlroy-Joe LaCava incident.

The World Golf Hall of Famer weighs in on the Tour-PIF negotiations, whether or not he wants to see any kind of alignment with LIV Golf and, of course, BBQ. He takes the fellas inside the pits (much to their delight). Listen to the podcast or watch the full video above.