Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Ryder Cup MVPs and goats

Ryder Cup week is over but much remains. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers button up the Rory McIlroy-Joe LaCava fiasco and offer up their takeaways from the week.

Is there a home-course blowout problem? Who were the MVP’s and the goats (in a bad way)? And where do we go from here? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner answer these questions and more.

Listen above or watch below: