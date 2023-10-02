 Skip navigation
What NFL games are on today: Week 4 NFL Monday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
MLB Team Roundup: Oakland Athletics
Winners, losers from Talladega playoff race

Richardson shows superstar potential vs. Rams
Stafford, Nacua heroic in OT win over Colts
Can Jets, Wilson build on positives vs. Chiefs?

What NFL games are on today: Week 4 NFL Monday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
MLB Team Roundup: Oakland Athletics
Winners, losers from Talladega playoff race

Richardson shows superstar potential vs. Rams
Stafford, Nacua heroic in OT win over Colts
Can Jets, Wilson build on positives vs. Chiefs?

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Ryder Cup MVPs and goats

  
Published October 2, 2023 09:42 AM

Ryder Cup week is over but much remains. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers button up the Rory McIlroy-Joe LaCava fiasco and offer up their takeaways from the week.

Is there a home-course blowout problem? Who were the MVP’s and the goats (in a bad way)? And where do we go from here? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner answer these questions and more.

Listen above or watch below: