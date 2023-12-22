Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tales from tumultuous year with Todd Lewis

Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis has seen and heard it all. At least, that’s what he thought until June 6.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Lewis details what covering a “chaotic” year on the PGA Tour was like, including that fateful, shocking day when the Tour announced a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Lewis also highlights the good and bad interviews (and questions) from the year, tries to figure out the difference between “TV Todd” voice and “Lunchroom Todd” voice, and throws in a solid Brandel Chamblee impersonation. Listen above or watch below.