Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: With the golf world’s full attention, LIV has a moment

The runout couldn’t have gone much better for LIV Golf.

It finalized two more top-40 players to its 2024 roster.

It had a 59 from Joaquin Niemann and mostly excellent play from Jon Rahm.

And then, with no football and a Sunday washout on the PGA Tour, the upstart league had golf fans’ attention all day.

After a full viewing, from start to finish, the guys dive into what does – and doesn’t work – about the LIV product in its second full season.

0:00: HE ESCAPED!: After a wet, windy and wild journey, Rex made it out of California.

03:45: SO ... HOW’D IT GO?: With so much talk about how the Tour’s signature-event series had to shine, the guys debate if it actually worked at Pebble Beach.

09:45: IN THE RECORD BOOKS: Give the man his due! Wyndham Clark’s “course-record” 60 is a keeper.

12:30: THE TEA: What’s going on with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth?

19:00: PRODUCT VS. PRODUCT: With no football and no Pebble showdown, LIV Golf had the stage to itself – and it shined.

36:00: S.O.S.: Lav chops it up all over TPC Sawgrass on Players media day. Swing coaches, send help.