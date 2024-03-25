 Skip navigation
How to watch, streams for Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Championship

  
Published March 25, 2024 01:08 PM

The PGA Tour moves from Florida to Texas for a couple of events before the Masters Tournament. The first is the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.

The LPGA, meanwhile, contests the inaugural Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s events, including those on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions (stream links added when available).

Thursday

  • 3:30-8:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 6-7PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Ford Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
  • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Ford Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

  • 3:30-8:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 4-6PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): The Galleri Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 6-7PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Ford Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Ford Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

  • 4-8:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3:30-6PM (GC/Peacock): The Galleri Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Ford Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

  • 2:30-7:30AM (GC): Hero Indian Open, final round (DP World Tour)
  • 1-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): Texas Children’s Houston Open, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Texas Children’s Houston Open, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 2:30-6PM (GC/Peacock): The Galleri Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Ford Championship, final round (LPGA)