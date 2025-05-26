 Skip navigation
How to watch the Memorial Tournament 2025: TV times, stream links and field info

  
Published May 26, 2025 08:00 AM

The Memorial Tournament marks the seventh of eight signature events this season on the PGA Tour.

Here’s some need-to-know information for this week’s tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio:

How to watch the Memorial Tournament:

(All times EDT)

This week’s TV times: U.S. Women’s Open and more

Who is in the field at the Memorial Tournament?

There are 72 players in the field, pulled from last year’s top 50 in FedExCup points, the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, current FEC standings and sponsor exemptions. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is back to defend his title while No. 2 Rory McIlroy is absent.

Click here for the Memorial Tournament full field.

What is the Memorial Tournament purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with $4 million and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Is there a cut at the Memorial Tournament?

Yes, there is a cut to the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead after 36 holes. The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational are the only signature events with cuts.

Who won the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler earned his fifth win of the season at Jack’s Place, but it wasn’t easy. Scheffler began the final round with a four-stroke advantage and closed in 2-over 74. He never lost his lead on Sunday but it came down to a clutch 5-foot make on the 72nd hole to finish one clear of Collin Morikawa.