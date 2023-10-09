 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV schedule for Shriners Children’s Open, Buick LPGA Shanghai

  
Published October 9, 2023 11:40 AM
GOLF: OCT 09 PGA Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 09: Tom Kim wins the Shriners Children’s Open on October 9, 2022, at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

5-8PM (GC/Peacock): Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3 (NCAA)

11PM-4AM (GC/Peacock): Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1 (LPGA)

Thursday

8AM-1PM (GC): acciona Open de Espana, Round 1 (DPWT)

5-8PM (GC/Peacock): Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

11PM-4AM (GC/Peacock): Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2 (LPGA)

Friday

8AM-1PM (GC): acciona Open de Espana, Round 2 (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): SAS Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8PM (GC/Peacock): Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

11PM-4AM (GC/Peacock): Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3 (LPGA)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): acciona Open de Espana, Round 3 (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): SAS Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8PM (GC/Peacock): Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

11PM-4AM (GC/Peacock): Buick LPGA Shanghai, final round (LPGA)

Sunday

7AM-Noon (GC): acciona Open de Espana, final round (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): SAS Championship, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8PM (GC/Peacock): Shriners Children’s Open, final round (PGA Tour)